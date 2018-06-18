PHOTOS: Obama Used Same So-Called ‘Cages’ to Detain Child Border Crossers

The so-called “cages” being used by federal immigration officials to detain child border crossers in detention facilities are the same barriers that were used by former President Obama’s administration.

A series of rare photos taken from inside detention facilities where mostly Central American minors were held in detention under the Obama administration in 2014 reveals that detention of border crossers has largely remained the same under Trump as it was under the previous administration.

For weeks, the establishment media has referred to the detention facilities where federal immigration officials are holding child border crossers as “cages” and one Senate Democrat even called the facilities “dog kennels.”

CBS News, Time Magazine, Business Insider, NBC News, and their counterparts in the Democratic Party have continuously claimed migrant children are being held in cages, specifically pointing to photos from a detention facility in McAllen, Texas. These same barriers, though, were used in that McAllen detention facility under President Obama when the establishment media was silent on the issue.

These images from 2014 reveal how the Obama administration used the same so-called “cages” to detain child border crossers:

In 2014, Breitbart Texas broke the story of how child border crossers were being crammed into detention centers and facilities by the Obama administration, revealing a number of exclusive photos that went unmentioned by the establishment media.

Those photos included:

Image #1 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/GHYfs4a7sO — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #5 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/dakVvUY31E — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #6 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/NcCklvdcbq — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #10 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/UymvqBoy3o — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #13 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/H6wF2xFowo — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #14 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/joPgPKRS3J — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #15 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/8Te1RcNq60 — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #18 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/ZFxLGrZfCP — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #22 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/UfSBb1wAAA — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #27 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/ragDyBXUeJ — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

Image #37 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/VmuFxA9U3U — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

And finally, image #39 we showed you in 2014 pic.twitter.com/RnEsxn9cSO — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) June 18, 2018

The policy to prosecute all illegal border crossers, including illegal alien adults who cross the border with children, results in border-crossing parents having their children taken into federal custody. This is a loophole known as the Flores Settlement Agreement.

Detaining child border crossers was a policy during the Obama administration, where Breitbart Texas exclusively reported on the conditions in which unaccompanied minors were being packed into crowded cells and holding facilities.

President Trump has asked the Republican-controlled Congress and Democrat lawmakers to close the loophole so that minors can be swiftly deported from the U.S. with their border-crossing parents. But lawmakers have failed to end the settlement agreement.

Most recently, Breitbart News exclusively revealed the comfortable living conditions that unaccompanied minor border crossers are placed into by the Department of Health and Human Services.

These unaccompanied minor border crossers have a higher standard of living when in federal custody than the more than 13 million American children who are living in poverty in the U.S., Breitbart News noted.