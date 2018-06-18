Poll: Majority of GOP Voters Support Trump’s ‘Zero Tolerance’ Border Policy

The majority of Republican voters support President Trump’s crackdown at the United States-Mexico border where all adult border crossers are prosecuted, a new poll reveals.

The latest Quinnipiac Poll — skewed heavily by its flawed polling demographic — found that a majority of about 55 percent of registered GOP voters said they support Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy at the southern border.

Only about 35 percent of registered Republican voters said they opposed the policy.

The Quinnipiac poll is vastly skewed and not indicative of the nation’s voting population. For example, the poll featured a plurality of Independent voters, even though more Republicans and Democrats voted in the last presidential election than swing voters.

The policy to prosecute all illegal border crossers, including illegal alien adults who cross the border with children, results in border-crossing parents having their children taken into federal custody. This is a loophole known as the Flores Settlement Agreement.

Detaining child border crossers was a policy during the Obama administration, when Breitbart Texas exclusively reported on the conditions in which unaccompanied minors were being packed into crowded cells and holding facilities.

Despite backlash from the establishment media and globalist-aligned political establishment, White House officials say the crackdown at the border is necessary to ensure that the U.S. is not overrun by skyrocketing illegal immigration levels.

A 2014 poll showed a similar outcome. A majority of swing voters and GOP voters said that even migrants described as “children” should be deported “as soon as possible,” as Breitbart News’s Neil Munro reported at the time. The poll indicated that in the midst of this border crisis, Americans by a majority support tougher than usual border policies.