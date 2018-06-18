Video: Flash Flooding Damages Buildings, Roads in Northern Michigan

Michigan flooding
David Coates/Detroit News/AP Photo

Flash flooding caused by heavy rainfall in northern Michigan damaged buildings and roads over the weekend.

The National Weather Service alerted Houghton County on Sunday of flash flooding, advising residents to vacate the area or stay indoors.

“THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION! Law enforcement reports that many area roads are impassable and are covered by debris,” tweeted Twitter account for the National Weather Service office in Marquette, Michigan.

Assessing the damage on Monday, local authorities say chunks of roads were washed away and 60 sinkholes opened up across the Keweenaw Peninsula. Meteorologists say Houghton and Hancock received between four and seven inches of rain in the span of seven hours.

“In many places, residents were using boats instead of cars to get around on Sunday, though the U.S. Coast Guard warned people to stay out of recreational waterways because of the amount of storm debris in the water. Michigan Tech University and Finlandia University remain closed today because of the flooding and road conditions,” MLive reports.

In addition to Michigan, northern parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota were hit with flash flooding.

Wisconsin’s Nemadji River in Superior crested at more than 31 feet, its highest point ever recorded.

“Residents of the Allouez and Itasca areas should prepare immediately as your way in and out of the rest of Superior may be cut off soon,” said Superior mayor Jim Paine.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

