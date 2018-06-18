Flash flooding caused by heavy rainfall in northern Michigan damaged buildings and roads over the weekend.

Flooding washes away streets in Houghton County, Michigan, amid torrential rainfall in the state's Upper Peninsula. https://t.co/x4rg3EA7DR pic.twitter.com/xmrLTSBRx0 — ABC News (@ABC) June 18, 2018

Catastrophic damage in the northern Great Lakes from 3” per hour rainfall rates, significant flash flooding. Houghton County, Michigan @ABC10UP pic.twitter.com/SkR4CPGHRV — Ginger Zee (@Ginger_Zee) June 18, 2018

The National Weather Service alerted Houghton County on Sunday of flash flooding, advising residents to vacate the area or stay indoors.

“THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION! Law enforcement reports that many area roads are impassable and are covered by debris,” tweeted Twitter account for the National Weather Service office in Marquette, Michigan.

6/17/2018 07:11 A.M. EDT: Flash Flood Emergency for southern and central Houghton County. THIS IS A PARTICULARLY DANGEROUS SITUATION! Law enforcement reports that many area roads are impassable and are covered by debris. pic.twitter.com/cEdUOFWO3r — NWS Marquette (@NWSMarquette) June 17, 2018

Assessing the damage on Monday, local authorities say chunks of roads were washed away and 60 sinkholes opened up across the Keweenaw Peninsula. Meteorologists say Houghton and Hancock received between four and seven inches of rain in the span of seven hours.

MASSIVE FLOODING: While we deal with extreme heat, Houghton County in the upper peninsula is dealing with intense flooding. Video from Michelle Pleimling. #flooding #houghtoncounty #michiganflooding #upperpe pic.twitter.com/Aybv1HBUIR — NBC25 / FOX66 News (@nbc25fox66) June 17, 2018

INTENSE FLOODING: This was the scene in Houghton County early this morning. The Governor just said Michigan's Emergency Operations Center has been partially activated. Read More: https://t.co/7wWywunuJ5 pic.twitter.com/BI5HFd58qB — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) June 17, 2018

“In many places, residents were using boats instead of cars to get around on Sunday, though the U.S. Coast Guard warned people to stay out of recreational waterways because of the amount of storm debris in the water. Michigan Tech University and Finlandia University remain closed today because of the flooding and road conditions,” MLive reports.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Houghton County. Heavy rain has caused flooding, making travel dangerous. Campus is closed. Please do not try to drive to campus until further notice. More information can be found at https://t.co/VEQsvxA4bY. pic.twitter.com/Ej3o91cxrZ — Michigan Tech (@michigantech) June 17, 2018

In addition to Michigan, northern parts of Wisconsin and Minnesota were hit with flash flooding.

Wisconsin’s Nemadji River in Superior crested at more than 31 feet, its highest point ever recorded.

“Residents of the Allouez and Itasca areas should prepare immediately as your way in and out of the rest of Superior may be cut off soon,” said Superior mayor Jim Paine.

There are currently no reports of injuries.