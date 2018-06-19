Angel Mom Mendoza: ‘I Blame All Our Politicians’ for ‘Working Tirelessly’ for Illegal Aliens Instead of Americans

Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza is speaking out as the political Left and Democrat politicians defend border-crossing adults and the children they arrived with at the United States-Mexico border.

Mendoza’s son, 32-year-old police officer Brandon Mendoza, was killed by a drunk illegal alien who was driving the wrong way down a highway in Mesa, Arizona.

In an interview with Lou Dobbs, Mendoza said there has been more outraged about child border crossers from politicians and liberals than for American citizens who have been killed and murdered by illegal aliens.

“I blame all of our politicians. Any elected official on a federal, state, or city level for working tirelessly and so hard for illegal aliens in our country,” Mendoza said. “And not putting forth that effort to protect their American, their fellow American citizens. It’s been an ongoing battle, it’s something that they don’t want to solve.”

“My son, a respected police officer, their fellow citizen, means nothing to them,” Mendoza said. “None of the over 4,300 Americans that are killed every year by illegal alien criminals allowed to stay in our country — and we have senators and congress members who are fighting for MS-13 gangs to remain here. There’s over 900,000 convicted illegal alien felons roaming our streets. This is where the problem has to stop.”