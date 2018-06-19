Child Border Crossers Enjoy Nearly 3X Higher Standard of Living than Average Middle Class American Children

Migrant children who cross into the United States either alone or with adults have a nearly three times higher standard of living when in federal custody than the average, middle class American child.

In Fiscal Year 2017, the federal government referred nearly 41,000 unaccompanied minor border crossers to the Unaccompanied Alien Children program which is facilitated by the Office of Refugee Resettlement.

According to data provided to Breitbart News, each unaccompanied minor costs American taxpayers roughly $34,660 annually. This is a nearly three times higher standard of living than the average, American middle class child.

In an American middle class family of four, each child costs their parents about $12,980 a year. This is far below what unaccompanied minor border crossers cost U.S. taxpayers when they enter the Unaccompanied Alien Children program.

Previously, Breitbart News reported how these unaccompanied minor border crossers live better than the more than 13 million American children who remain in poverty.

Overall, about $1.4 billion is spent on unaccompanied minor border crossers every year, which American taxpayers underwrite, as Breitbart News reported.