David Hogg Relaunches Advertiser Boycott Against Laura Ingraham

Gun control activist David Hogg renewed efforts to get advertisers to boycott Fox News’ Laura Ingraham by tweeting a list of advertisers that include Cabela’s and John Deere.

CBNBC reports Hogg originally sought a boycott of Ingraham in late March after he felt slighted by her during his gun control campaign. His boycott efforts revolved around comments she made regarding the list of colleges that refused to accept him.

Now he is pointing to comments Ingraham made in support of President Trump’s commitment to enforcing existing immigration law. This support includes Ingraham describing detention centers for children illegally crossing the border as “summer camps.”

Deadline reports that Hogg tweeted Ingraham, saying, “So … we meet again. Who are your biggest advertisers now?”

He then tweeted:

Ingraham responded to previous criticisms of her support for Trump’s border law enforcement by asking, “Why don’t the do-gooders who complain about separating minors from migrant criminals volunteer to sponsor one of them—or an entire family unit—and be responsible for their upbringing and care until adulthood?”

On April 16, 2018, Breitbart News reported that Hogg’s first boycott of Ingraham resulted in a 20 percent jump in viewership for her show, The Ingraham Angle.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.