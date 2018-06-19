Donald Trump: Democrats Want More Illegal Immigrants as ‘Potential Voters’

Central American migrants taking part in a caravan called "Migrant Viacrucis" towards the United States march to protest against US President Donald Trump's policies as they remain stranded in Matias Romero, Oaxaca State, Mexico, on April 3, 2018. The hundreds of Central Americans in the "Way of the Cross" migrant …
VICTORIA RAZO/AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump again criticized Democrats Tuesday of allowing the crisis at the Southern border, accusing them of wanting to increase levels of illegal immigration for political reasons.

“Democrats are the problem,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “They can’t win on their terrible policies, so they view them as potential voters!”

Trump again cited crime numbers in Germany, saying that the rates were up 10 percent since accepting a large influx of migrants into their populations.

“Others countries are even worse. Be smart America!” he wrote. “If you don’t have Borders, you don’t have a Country!”

