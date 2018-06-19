Exclusive — Jim Jordan: Ryan Amnesty Bill Inconsistent with Trump Election Mandate

Former House Freedom Caucus Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) told Breitbart News Daily on Tuesday that the Paul Ryan amnesty bill is inconsistent with the mandate of the 2016 election for Donald Trump’s promised border wall and reform immigration.

The Donald Trump administration has faced increasing leftist and establishment attacks over their strict border enforcement policies, in which all illegal border-crossers are detained and charged with crimes, while their children are moved to shelters operated by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Officials hope that the strict enforcement will serve as a deterrent for aliens attempting to cross the border illegally.

“The left has gone apoplectic about this,” Jordan told Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow.

Congressman Jordan said that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told him that there are an incredible number of false asylum seekers at America’s southern border.

“We had ICE in our office last week, and they told us just on the asylum issue, just on asylum, 2,000 people a week showing up at the border,” Rep. Jordan said. “Think about that, that’s 100,000 people a year and they told us that 80 percent of those people wind up not being legitimate asylum seekers.”

The House will vote on two immigration bills this week, an amnesty bill supported by Speaker Paul Ryan and the Trump-endorsed bill sponsored by House Judiciary Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA).

The Ohio Republican then explained why conservatives support the Goodlatte bill over the Ryan amnesty bill, saying that “it’s the one that done with what’s consistent with the election. It says it will build the border security wall, end chain migration, stop the visa lottery, deal with sanctuary cities, reform the asylum law — right down the list of everything we know needs to happen and move to a merit-based [immigration system] and then we will deal with the DACA population.”

As for the Ryan bill, Jordan said, “I think they deal some good things on border security, I don’t think they go far enough with what we told the American people we were going to do. That’s the fundamental thing, that we keep our word and do what we can and campaigned on. That’s Chairman Goodlatte’s legislation.”

Congressman Jordan continued, “The Speaker’s legislation does not deal with sanctuary cities, doesn’t have E-Verify, and frankly doesn’t deal with the chain migration issue in the thorough way that I think it should be dealt with in Chairman Goodlatte’s legislation. It also says that the DACA population is expanded from those who just signed up for the DACA deferred action back when President Obama issued the executive order. … It has some good things in it but I don’t think it’s consistent with the full mandate that we told the American people we were going to do if they made Donald Trump and put Republicans in control of the House and the Senate.”

“It never hurts to keep your promises and keep your word,” the former House Freedom Caucus chairman said.

Congressman Jordan then suggested that if House Republicans cannot pass a bill that fulfills President Trump’s campaign promise to build a wall and reform American immigration law, “then we go run on that and keep pushing on this issue, so we can get done what we said.”

Marlow then noted that the Democrats have yet to present a realistic alternative to temporarily detaining illegal child migrants.

“They never get to the other half of the equation,” Jordan contended.

The Ohio congressman suggested that illegal alien families will not get separated “if you go back or don’t cross over [the border], you can stay together as a family.”

“The left wants this to become such a big issue and like we say no one wants to see that but you have to sort it all out,” Rep. Jordan said.

