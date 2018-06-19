Hillary Clinton Promotes Fundraising for Illegal Border Crossers

Former Secretary of State and failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton is not only weighing in on parents and children crossing the U.S. southern border illegally in speeches and on social media, but she is also promoting a left-wing online fundraising site that is collecting money for people breaking the law.

Hillary Clinton tweeted about the ActBlue website on Tuesday and the $500,000 raised so far, and she encouraged her followers to contribute.

“Donate to support families at the border,” the website states.

“We can be heartbroken about what’s happening at the border, but we shouldn’t feel hopeless,” the website states.

“Make a donation to support the groups working to protect the kids and families separated by ICE,” the website states.

One of those groups is United We Dream Action, a group founded and run by illegal aliens and funded by several left-wing sources.

The other groups through which money will be funneled are:

• American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU)

• Asylum Seeker Advocacy Project

• Florence Immigrant and Refugee Rights Project

• Human Rights First

• Kids in Need of Defense (KIND)

• La Union del Pueblo Entero (LUPE)

• Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services (RAICES)

• We Belong Together

• Women’s Refugee Commission

ActBlue describes itself, in part, as follows:

ActBlue is a nonprofit, building fundraising technology for the left. Our mission is to democratize power and help small-dollar donors make their voices heard in a real way. … Together, we’ve raised 2,336,397,740 dollars for Democrats and progressive causes in just 13 years. We’ve built more than just a fundraising platform. We’ve created the kind of grassroots power that can take on, and beat back, the power of corporate spending and secretive super PACs.

