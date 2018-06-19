Illegal Alien Accused of Stabbing Woman While She Cared for Racehorse

An illegal alien from El Salvador has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder for allegedly stabbing a woman while she was caring for a racehorse in Nassau County, New York.

Jose Franco-Martinez, a 53-year-old illegal alien, is accused of stabbing Maria Larin, 51, to death while she was caring for a racehorse at the Belmont Park racetrack, according to the New York Post.

According to police, Larin was calming down a racehorse named Our America Star when Franco-Martinez — whom police said she once dated — ambushed her and began stabbing her with a knife.

“Security became alarmed because the horse became free at that point,” Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick told the New York Post. “So when they came responding to see what happened to the horse … they discovered [Larin] with multiple stab wounds.”

Emergency medics rushed to Larin and transferred her to a nearby hospital. Larin ultimately died from the brutal stab wounds.

Franco-Martinez is now facing second-degree murder charges, though he has pleaded not guilty to the stabbing. If convicted, he would serve his time in a U.S. prison before being deported out of the country.

In 2011, the illegal alien’s visa reportedly expired, but instead of self-deporting, he remained in the country. Nearly 630,000 foreign nationals overstayed their visas in 2016, Breitbart News previously reported.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.