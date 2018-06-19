Democrats Protest Trump on Capitol Hill; Person Shouts “Mr. President, F*ck you!”

President Donald Trump was met with profanity as he arrived on Capitol Hill Tuesday for a meeting on immigration policy.

As President Trump made his way to Ryan’s office, a person was heard shouting “Mr. President, f*ck you!”

LISTEN: As Pres Trump’s entourage entered Speaker Ryan’s office in the Capitol, someone on the other side of the Capitol rotunda yelled: “Mr. President, F—k you!!” (He entered about 15 seconds later): pic.twitter.com/KHp16LYMoF — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) June 19, 2018

NBC’s Frank Thorp V reported an intern for the cable news outlet identified a congressional intern as the individual who shouted at President Trump.

“The system’s been broken for many years,” President Trump was heard saying a head of the meeting. “The immigration system, it’s been a really bad, bad system, probably the worst anywhere in the world. And we’re gonna try and see if we can fix it.”

NumbersUSA Governmental Affairs Director Rosemary Jenks told Breitbart News last week that Ryan’s immigration bill could lead to the “biggest” amnesty for illegal immigrants in U.S. history.

That DACA population could include the nearly 3.5 million DACA-enrolled and DACA-eligible illegal aliens, and even more illegal aliens who arrive in the U.S. to fraudulently obtain the amnesty. NumbersUSA Governmental Affairs Director Rosemary Jenks told Breitbart News that Ryan’s amnesty will — at the least — allow 1.8 million illegal aliens to stay in the U.S.

“This has the potential to turn into the biggest amnesty we’ve ever had,” warned Jenks.

President Trump tweeted on Friday afternoon that any immigration reform must include border wall funding.

The Democrats are forcing the breakup of families at the Border with their horrible and cruel legislative agenda. Any Immigration Bill MUST HAVE full funding for the Wall, end Catch & Release, Visa Lottery and Chain, and go to Merit Based Immigration. Go for it! WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 15, 2018

Following the meeting, House Democratic lawmakers confronted the President over his administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy that has led to immigrant minors being separated from their families.

President Trump leaves House GOP meeting on immigration with House Democrats protesting outside. pic.twitter.com/dCo86N4LoM — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) June 19, 2018

House Democrats confront Trump as he leaves GOP immigration meeting just now. He waves but does not stop or answer them. pic.twitter.com/vDeP46N7IF — Nicholas Fandos (@npfandos) June 19, 2018

Rep. Lujan Grisham (D-NM) told CBS producer Rebecca Kaplan that lawmakers were confronting the President because Republicans “have all the power,” to halt the policy.