Report: FBI Agent Peter Strzok Escorted Out of Headquarters

FBI agent Peter Strzok, who sent text messages expressing bias against President Donald Trump, was escorted out of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s headquarters on Tuesday as part of disciplinary action, according to multiple reports.

Strzok’s lawyer, Aitan Goelman, issued a statement that said Strzok “remains a proud FBI agent who wants to continue working to keep the American people safe.”

Goelman said Strzok was the target of “unfounded personal attacks, political games and inappropriate information leaks.”

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz last week released a report that said Strzok had sent a text message that indicated a “biased state of mind” and a “willingness to act” against Trump’s election.

Former FBI lawyer Lisa Page, who also worked on the Hillary Clinton email investigation, sent Strzok a message in August 2016 that said: “[Trump’s] not ever going to become president, right? Right?!”

Strzok, who was the lead investigator on both the Clinton email investigation and the Trump-Russia investigation, responded: “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.”

Horowitz’s report said investigators did not have confidence that Strzok’s bias did not play a role in his lack of action in the fall of 2016, when FBI agents in New York discovered thousands of Hillary Clinton emails on aide Huma Abedin’s husband Anthony Weiner’s laptop.