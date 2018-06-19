Steve King: Trump Should Veto ‘Lame-Duck’ Paul Ryan Amnesty Bill

Rep. Steve King (R-IA) charged in a statement on Tuesday that President Donald Trump should veto “lame-duck” Paul Ryan’s amnesty bill, which would grant amnesty to criminal illegal aliens.

According to data gathered and released at the request at Congressman King, roughly 60,000 immigrants, including 10 accused of murder, have been granted temporary status thanks to the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

Congressman King said:

Last week, I announced that 66% of DACA applicants who self-reported criminality received a DACA permit anyway. The latest data released by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services paints a frightening picture of who many of these DACA recipients are. Nearly 60,000 illegal aliens with arrest records have been allowed to stay in the United States through DACA, and their arrests include violent crimes like murder, rape, and assault.

Of the approximately DACA recipients with a prior arrest, there have been more than 4,500 arrests for assault, 830 for sex crimes including rape, and 95 arrests were made for kidnapping, human trafficking, or false imprisonment.

Francis Cissna, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) director, said on Fox News on Monday:

You could be arrested a whole lot of times and still get DACA. The data we’re putting out is only arrests, so presumably those people who had murder arrests, rape arrests — that type of seriousness — either got acquitted, charges were dropped or they plead something down, I would hope . . . there are a lot of crimes on the list we published that are misdemeanors – and they could’ve been convicted and still could’ve gotten DACA if they only had two of those misdemeanors.

The House plans to vote this week on an amnesty bill pushed by Speaker Paul Ryan, which would go beyond the roughly 800,000 illegal aliens currently enrolled in the DACA program. Breitbart News reported last week that the Ryan plan could grant amnesty to as many as 3.5 million illegal aliens.

The Iowa Republican suggested on Breitbart News Tonight that several Republican members continue to consider removing Speaker Paul Ryan through a “motion to vacate” over Ryan’s efforts to undermine President Trump’s immigration agenda.

King revealed:

It’s kind of odd that he has as much power as he has. But I do predict, and it is happening, that that power is diminishing. I also have got information that there are–I’ll say ‘members’–I say that plurally, with knowledge, that are considering introducing a motion to vacate the chair. If they do that, that will throw this place into a tizzy and force the kind of election for a Speaker that may bring out someone who is a lot stronger on this.

The Iowa congressman continued his statement on Tuesday, “The government’s data makes it clear: if lame-duck Speaker Ryan attempts to ram an Amnesty agenda through Congress, he will be Delivering Amnesty to Criminal Aliens.

“The safety of the American public must come first. Paul Ryan’s DACA Amnesty must be voted down, and President Trump must be willing to veto it should he have the opportunity to do so,” King added.