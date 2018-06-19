Tom Cotton: Democrats’ Legislative Fix Is ‘Child Trafficking Encouragement Act’

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) says the Democrats’ proposed legislation to end illegal alien family separation at the United States-Mexico border should be called the “Child Trafficking Encouragement Act,” as it will likely bring a flood of illegal immigration and human smuggling to the border.

This month, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) filed the “Keep Families Together Act,” legislation that would release all illegal aliens crossing the border with children.

In a statement online, Cotton slammed the Democrats’ plan to create, effectively, zero border enforcement, noting how it would likely lead to a surge of child trafficking, human smuggling, and endless illegal immigration at the border.

Dems' Keep Families Together Act is better called the Child Trafficking Encouragement Act. Show up at border with a minor & call him your child, then you get released into the US! Children will be abducted & sold to drug cartels & slave-traders as a free ticket into US. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 19, 2018

Democrats don't oppose family separation at border, they oppose immigration enforcement at border. ALL 49 Dem Senators support a get-radical, extreme open-borders bill. Simple solution: change law to let DHS keep families together at border. But Dems WANT them released into US. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) June 19, 2018

Feinstein’s legislation would mandate that all children traveling with illegal alien adults across the border be kept with those border crossers, a plan that would force federal immigration officials to release the border crossing adult-child unit into the interior of the U.S.

President Trump, on the other hand, has asked the Republican-controlled Congress to enact his plan, which would allow border-crossing children to be detained with their guardians and parents for extended periods of time.

This would speed up the asylum and immigration hearing process, and allow the family unit to be deported together back to their native country.