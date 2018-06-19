Tom Cotton: Democrats’ Legislative Fix Is ‘Child Trafficking Encouragement Act’

Tom Cotton (Chip Somodevilla / Getty)
Chip Somodevilla / Getty
Washington, D.C.

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) says the Democrats’ proposed legislation to end illegal alien family separation at the United States-Mexico border should be called the “Child Trafficking Encouragement Act,” as it will likely bring a flood of illegal immigration and human smuggling to the border.

This month, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) filed the “Keep Families Together Act,” legislation that would release all illegal aliens crossing the border with children.

In a statement online, Cotton slammed the Democrats’ plan to create, effectively, zero border enforcement, noting how it would likely lead to a surge of child trafficking, human smuggling, and endless illegal immigration at the border.

Feinstein’s legislation would mandate that all children traveling with illegal alien adults across the border be kept with those border crossers, a plan that would force federal immigration officials to release the border crossing adult-child unit into the interior of the U.S.

President Trump, on the other hand, has asked the Republican-controlled Congress to enact his plan, which would allow border-crossing children to be detained with their guardians and parents for extended periods of time.

This would speed up the asylum and immigration hearing process, and allow the family unit to be deported together back to their native country.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder. 

.