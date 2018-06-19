WATCH – Activists Shouting ‘No Borders! No Walls!’ Harass DHS Sec. Nielsen at Restaurant

A group of open borders activists harassed Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen out of a Washington, D.C. restaurant on Tuesday evening.

Members of the group “Democratic Socialists of America” (DSA) chanted “No borders! No walls! Sanctuary for all!” at Nielsen as she sat with bodyguards eating dinner at D.C.’s MXDC.

The activists can be heard chanting “Shame! Shame! Shame!” while other open borders activists taunted Nielsen, shouting “Aren’t you a mother too?” and “How does that make you feel?”

“Kirstjen Nielsen, you’re a villain! Lock her up!” the activists continued chanting.

Eventually, Nielsen was forced out of the restaurant after the targeted harassment and bullying.

“We will not stand by and let Secretary Nielsen dine in peace, while she is directing her employees to tear little girls away from their mothers and crying boys away from their fathers at our border,” said Margaret McLaughlin, a member of the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America Steering Committee, in an email to media.

“Secretary Nielsen and everyone else who has carried out these brutal and cold-blooded orders to rip apart families should never be allowed to eat and drink in public again. These barbarous acts must end and those at the helm must be held accountable. While Secretary Nielsen’s dinner may have been ruined, it is nothing compared to the horrors she has inflicted on innocent families.”

DHS Spokesperson Tyler Houlton tweeted the following statement later Tuesday evening:

While having a work dinner tonight, the Secretary and her staff heard from a small group of protestors who share her concern with our current immigration laws that have created a crisis on our southern border. .@SecNielsen encourages all – including this group – who want to see an immigration system that works, contributes to our economy, protects our security, & reflects our values reach out to Members & seek their support to close immigration loopholes that made our system a mess. The Secretary has been working with Members of Congress for months in search of a solution and she will continue to do so this week.

Roughly an hour after the incident, President Donald Trump tweeted his praise for Nielsen.

It is unclear whether the president, at the time of the tweet, was aware of the incident.

On Monday, Nielsen staunchly corrected the establishment media’s falsehoods regarding the Trump administration’s border policy, where all illegal border crossers are being prosecuted, even those who arrive with minors.

As Breitbart News reported, Nielsen scolded the media for pushing false narratives, including one where MSNBC reporter Kristen Welker falsely claimed that no other White House had separated border crossing adults from border crossing minors.

“So the last administration, the Obama administration, the Bush administration, all separated families at the — they absolutely did. Their rate was less than ours,” Nielsen said. “But they absolutely did do this. This is not new.”

The policy to prosecute all illegal border crossers, including illegal alien adults who cross the border with children, results in border-crossing parents having their children taken into federal custody. This is a loophole known as the Flores Settlement Agreement.

Breitbart News has reached out to the restaurant for comment.

