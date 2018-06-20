Cafe Owner Puts Sign in Window: ‘Guns Are Welcome on Our Premises’

A cafe owner tired of being robbed put a sign in his window that says, “Guns Are Welcome on Our Premises.”

His hope is that the presence of armed citizens will dissuade would-be robbers from trying to rob the business.

Fox News reports that Paul Cohlmia owns the Riverside Cafe in Witchita, Kansas. He says some of the 16 robberies included knives being put against his face. His cafe posted of a photo of the pro-gun sign to Facebook Saturday with the caption, “We fully support the Second Amendment.”

Comments on the sign have largely been positive, and the NRA picked up the picture on its Facebook page.

However, a would-be customer named Pat McCleave said he will not eat in business because of the gun-friendly policy. McCleave wrote, “Scratch one more place of business off my list of places I will choose to spend my money.”

Another person commented, “Kansas laws allow gun-toting with no permits nor training. Often with no background check! Sorry, will no longer be a customer.” Ironically, the Second Amendment does not make the the right to keep and bear arms contingent on acquiring a permit from the government.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.