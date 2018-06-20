A left-wing super PAC held a demonstration outside the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., blaring audio of purported migrant children crying.

American Bridge announced Tuesday it was protesting a fundraising event at the hotel in response to the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

“Tonight, we make sure that @realDonaldTrump and his rich cronies hear the impact of his cruel, heartless policies,” the liberal group tweeted. “As they enter the Trump Hotel in DC for a fundraiser, we’ll be outside playing the @ProPublica audio of migrant children being ripped apart from their families.”

An audio recording that appears to capture the voices of Spanish-speaking children crying out for their parents at a U.S. immigration facility took center stage this week in the growing uproar over the Trump administration’s policy of separating immigrant children from their parents.

“Papa! Papa!” one child is heard weeping in the audio file that was first reported by the nonprofit ProPublica.

In another portion of the audio, a border agent is heard saying, “Well we have an orchestra here, right? What we’re missing is a conductor.”

Human rights attorney Jennifer Harbury said she received the tape from a whistleblower and told ProPublica it was recorded in the last week. She did not provide details about where exactly it was recorded.

President Trump on Monday vowed America would not become a “migrant camp,” while simultaneously accusing Democrats of provoking the current crisis by blocking legislation to combat illegal immigration.

“Democrats are the problem,” he tweeted ahead of his afternoon huddle with House Republicans, charging that his opponents “don’t care about crime and want illegal immigrants, no matter how bad they may be, to pour into and infest our Country.”

Authorities, he tweeted, should “always arrest people” who cross the border illegally. “If you don’t have Borders, you don’t have a Country!”

“#CHANGETHELAWS Now is the best opportunity ever for Congress to change the ridiculous and obsolete laws on immigration.”

The Associated Press and the Agence France-Presse contributed to this report.