Donald Trump Praises DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for Press Conference Performance

President Donald Trump praised Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for her performance at the podium of the White House press briefing on Monday.

“Secretary Nielsen did a fabulous job yesterday at the press conference explaining security at the border and for our country, while at the same time recommending changes to obsolete & nasty laws, which force family separation,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “We want ‘heart’ and security in America!”

Although Nielsen arrived late to the press briefing on Monday, she cooly responded to an increasingly emotional press corp on the issue of child separations, explaining the law and demanding that Congress make changes.

“The voices most loudly criticizing the enforcement of our current laws are those whose policies created this crisis and whose policies perpetrate it,” she said.

Trump praised Nielsen after she was harassed at a Mexican restaurant by members of the group “Democratic Socialists of America” On Tuesday, shouting, “No borders! No walls! Sanctuary for all!”

DHS press secretary Tyler Houlton responded to the protests in a statement on Twitter.

“Secretary Nielsen encourages all – including this group – who want to see an immigration system that works, contributes to our economy, protects our security, and reflects our values reach out to Members and seek their support to close immigration loopholes that made our system a mess.

