Hispanic Americans Support Trump Order Detaining Border Crossing Families Together

Almost half of Hispanic Americans say they support a plan now being implemented by President Trump’s executive order that keeps border crossing families in detention together while being prosecuted.

A June poll by the Economist and YouGov reveals that nearly five in ten Hispanic Americans, or 48 percent, said they support a plan at the border whereby the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) detains “families together in family detention centers until an immigration hearing at a later date.”

Meanwhile, the Democrats’ and Republican establishment’s plan to essentially end all border enforcement by releasing border crossing adults and the children they traveled with into the interior of the U.S. receives little support from Hispanic Americans.

Only 20 percent of Hispanic Americans in the Economist/YouGov poll said they support a plan that releases “the families and have them report back for an immigration hearing at a later date,” a program synonymous with the “Catch and Release” initiative, whereby illegal aliens are released into the country while they await their immigration hearings.

Trump’s executive order is a direct challenge to the Flores Settlement Agreement, which argues that child border crossers cannot be held for longer than 20 days. The executive order, though, seeks to allow those children and their border crossing parents to be detained together in DHS facilities while they are prosecuted and eventually deported from the U.S.

To deal with the floods of border crossers being prosecuted, the Trump executive order has asked the Department of Defense to hand over detention space that can be used to detain border crossing families.