National Right to Life Endorses Lou Barletta over ‘Pro-Life’ Democrat Bob Casey

Republican Rep. Lou Barletta from Pennsylvania received a critical endorsement from the National Right to Life Committee as he seeks to unseat incumbent U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, Jr. – who claims to be “pro-life” but has consistently voted with the abortion industry.

“National Right to Life is pleased to endorse Lou Barletta, whose position on life reflects the true values of Pennsylvania’s voters,” said Carol Tobias, National Right to Life president, in a statement. “There is a stark contrast between Lou Barletta, who supports legal protection for unborn children, and Bob Casey, who has repeatedly voted to give hundreds of millions of tax dollars to Planned Parenthood, which performs about one out of every three abortions in America.”

“Bob Casey is not his father,” Tobias added, referring to the senator’s father, the late Gov. Bob Casey, Sr., a pro-life leader who battled Planned Parenthood in 1992.

Sen. Casey, Jr. initially launched a pro-life, pro-gun rights campaign in 2006 for his first Senate bid. He has since shifted far from his father’s and his own original stance on abortion. Casey, Jr. now boasts a 100 percent approval rating from abortion advocacy group NARAL and a 20 percent pro-life voting record in Congress.

In 2015, as the pro-life Center for Medical Progress launched its video exposé series revealing Planned Parenthood’s alleged involvement in the harvesting of aborted baby body parts for profit, Casey, Jr.announced that while Planned Parenthood officials “should be held accountable for the callous and insensitive way these issues were discussed,” he would still continue to support Planned Parenthood’s funding.

Barletta, on the other hand, co-sponsored the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act in the House, to protect unborn babies from abortion at 20 weeks of pregnancy and beyond.

“Rep. Lou Barletta’s pro-life record contrasts greatly with Bob Casey’s,” stated the National Right to Life Committee. “Lou Barletta has a 100 percent pro-life voting record throughout his years of service in Congress. Barletta opposes abortion on demand, and he opposes using tax dollars to pay for abortion.”

“The National Right to Life Committee’s endorsement of Rep. Lou Barletta in the contentious Pennsylvania Senate race goes further than to support Barletta’s spotless pro-life record,” observes Townhall. “The Committee’s strong backing of Barletta is a referendum on Casey’s deceit to his constituents about his views on abortion, despite the incumbent Senator’s best efforts to carry on his father’s pro-life image.”