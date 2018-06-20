Kevin Nicholson Leads in Wisconsin GOP Senate Race: Poll

Marine veteran and businessman Kevin Nicholson leads in the Wisconsin Senate Republican primary, according to a poll released Wednesday by the Marquette Law School.

Nicholson leads in the Wisconsin Senate Republican primary poll at 37 percent, while his primary opponent Wisconsin state Sen. Leah Vukmir has 32 percent.

The Marquette survey serves as the second poll released in the last week to show that Nicholson leads over Vukmir in the Wisconsin Senate Republican primary.

A Restoration PAC released last Friday said that Nicholson leads by 14 points over Vukmir.

Great America PAC, a pro-Trump super PAC, endorsed Nicholson in October. FreedomWorks, the conservative activist group, endorsed Nicholson last October.

FreedomWorks President Adam Brandom said of Nicholson, “FreedomWorks for America is pleased to endorse Kevin Nicholson, who has served admirably, for the U.S. Senate seat currently occupied by an opponent of fiscal responsibility and conservative values, Tammy Baldwin.”

Nicholson, who hopes to unseat Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) in the 2018 midterm election, slammed the Democratic incumbent for cosponsoring legislation pushed by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), which would make it easier for illegal aliens to cross the border.

Nicholson said in a statement on Tuesday:

As a father I feel great concern any time I see a child crying out of fear or desperation, anywhere in the world. In this case, I’m also angry with the many entrenched Washington politicians – like Tammy Baldwin – who have worked mightily to encourage the “catch and release” illegal immigration policies that put innocent children in this position in the first place.

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) noted that the Feinstein legislation would “essentially prevent arrest within 100 miles of the border, even if the person has committed a serious crime or is suspected of terrorist activities.”

“We must stop illegal immigration by securing our southern border,” Nicholson added.

The Wisconsin Republican said in a statement on Wednesday that he supports Sen. Ted Cruz’s bill that would make it easier to process and deport illegal aliens as well as grant asylum seekers temporary sanctuary.

“Families should be kept together while that happens,” Nicholson said.