Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau weighed in on the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy Wednesday, calling it “wrong” to separate immigrant children from their parents at the border.

"What's going on in the United States is wrong. I cannot image what the families are going through.This is not how we do things in Canada." pic.twitter.com/fKghxO1ZCr — Catherine Cullen (@cath_cullen) June 20, 2018

“What’s going on in the United States is wrong,” Trudeau told reporters in response to questions regarding the policy. “I can’t imagine what the families living through this are enduring. Obviously, this is not the way we do things in Canada.”