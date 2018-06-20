Justin Trudeau Rips Trump Administration’s Child Border Policy

CAMBRIDGE, MA - MAY 18: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is interviewed by MIT's Danielle Wood at Solve At MIT: Plenary - True Stories Of Starting Up at Massachusetts Institute of Technology on May 18, 2018 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images for MIT Solve)
Paul Marotta/Getty Images for MIT Solve

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau weighed in on the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy Wednesday, calling it “wrong” to separate immigrant children from their parents at the border.

“What’s going on in the United States is wrong,” Trudeau told reporters in response to questions regarding the policy.  “I can’t imagine what the families living through this are enduring. Obviously, this is not the way we do things in Canada.”

.