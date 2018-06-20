Trump Delivers Blow to GOP Establishment, Ignores Paul Ryan’s Amnesty Deal in Rally Speech

During a rally in Duluth, Minnesota on Wednesday night, President Trump ignored a plan pushed by House Speaker Paul Ryan to give amnesty to more than two million illegal aliens and the children of foreign workers, delivering a major blow to the GOP establishment.

The Trump rally was filled with the populist president’s strong language on the border, advocating for an immigration system that works in the interests of American citizens rather than foreign nationals. Left out of Trump’s rally speech was any mention of Ryan’s amnesty deal, that is set to fail in the House tomorrow.

“Democrats put illegal immigrants before they put American citizens. What the hell is going on?” Trump said, as Breitbart News reported.

Ryan and the GOP House leadership were hoping for Trump to give their amnesty deal a shoutout during the rally, but mention of the legislation never came.

Yesterday, following a meeting with House Republicans, Trump officials said the president supported both the Ryan amnesty deal and the other immigration bill set for a vote tomorrow, the pro-American Goodlatte bill.

That support by Trump has not been enough to whip up sufficient votes for either of the immigration bills, with the legislation expected to fail tomorrow.

Ryan "compromise" amnesty deal only temporarily reduces legal immigration levels, while giving at least 1.8M illegal aliens amnesty. https://t.co/C8dtuyaRuB — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) June 15, 2018

As Breitbart News reported, Ryan’s deal would immediately bestow an amnesty on about 2.2 million illegal aliens with only the promise that a border wall will be built in the future on the U.S.-Mexico border.

The amnesty would also only reduce legal immigration levels temporarily, giving American citizens no net boost to their wages or relief from mass legal immigration, as Breitbart News noted.