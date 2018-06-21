Armed Citizen Who Stopped Alleged Carjacker Says It Was Outgrowth of His Role as Pastor and Father

The armed citizen who shot and killed alleged armed carjacker Tim Day in a Walmart parking lot says his actions were the outgrowth of his role as a pastor and a father.

Breitbart News reported that an armed citizen shot and killed an alleged carjacker in Tumwater, Washington, on Sunday. That armed citizen, now identified as Pastor David George, followed Day out of the store, watched his erratic behavior, then intervened when lives were in danger.

Fox News reports that George has a concealed carry permit and was in the store when Day entered and fired shots at an ammunition display case. George and another armed citizen “carefully” trailed Day out of the store, watching to see what his next move might be.

George said, “[Day] attempted to get a car and when he failed, moved to another screaming at the driver. He then shot two times into the driver’s side of the vehicle. When the driver did not or could not respond to his threats he began to travel in the direction that I thought my family to be.”

George then moved to intervene, waiting for “a safe shot at the gunman” so as not to endanger innocent lives. He watched Day getting into a car and squeezed the trigger, shooting Day and causing him to fall out of the vehicle.

He explained that his decision to act was “in accordance with both [his] training as an emergency responder and calling as a pastor, husband, father and grandfather.”

Day was a convicted felon who was reportedly carrying a stolen gun.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News, the host of the Breitbart podcast Bullets with AWR Hawkins, and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.