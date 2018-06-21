Big Banks All Pass Toughest Stress Tests Ever, Although Capital Ratios Declined

America’s largest banks all passed the Federal Reserve’s “stress test,” signaling that they are healthy enough to weather a severe economic downturn and would be able to keep supplying credit to businesses and households in a crisis, according to information released Thursday by the Federal Reserve.

The 35 largest U.S. bank holding companies, which together hold 80% of U.S. banking assets, qualified as “strongly capitalized,” the Fed said. Each of the largest banks would have enough capital to continue to support the economy by lending in the Fed’s stress scenario.

Thursday’s results were the first of a two-step regulatory exercise that will determine if the banks will win the Feds approval for their capital plans, including increases to dividends, share repurchases, and acquisitions. The scores indicate that most of the banks are likely to have their plans to raise dividends approved.