Donald Trump: Senate Democrats Will Block Any House Immigration Bill

President Donald Trump criticized the legislative process currently underway for a House immigration bill vote scheduled for Thursday.

“What is the purpose of the House doing good immigration bills when you need 9 votes by Democrats in the Senate,” Trump asked on Twitter, pointing out that the Democrats were “only looking to obstruct” Republican legislation to get re-elected in the 2018 mid-term elections.

The president again called for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to end the Senate filibuster rule, requiring 60 votes for legislation to pass.

“Republicans must get rid of the stupid Filibuster Rule,” Trump wrote. “It is killing you!”

He criticized Democrats for their weak border policies, frustrated that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi would not support a long-term immigration deal.

“At some point Schumer and Pelosi, who are weak on Crime and Border security, will be forced to do a real deal, so easy, that solves this long time problem,” Trump wrote. “Schumer used to want Border security – now he’ll take Crime!”

Trump again indicated his preference for tough immigration enforcement rather than increasing the number of judges to handle the enormous backlog of asylum claims at the Southern border.

“We shouldn’t be hiring judges by the thousands, as our ridiculous immigration laws demand,” he wrote. “We should be changing our laws, building the Wall, hire Border Agents and Ice and not let people come into our country based on the legal phrase they are told to say as their password.”

What is the purpose of the House doing good immigration bills when you need 9 votes by Democrats in the Senate, and the Dems are only looking to Obstruct (which they feel is good for them in the Mid-Terms). Republicans must get rid of the stupid Filibuster Rule-it is killing you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

The Border has been a big mess and problem for many years. At some point Schumer and Pelosi, who are weak on Crime and Border security, will be forced to do a real deal, so easy, that solves this long time problem. Schumer used to want Border security – now he’ll take Crime! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018