Disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok no longer possesses his security clearance, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday.

“Mr. Strzok — as I understand — has lost his security clearance,” the country’s top law enforcement officer told radio host Howie Carr.

The admission follows multiple reports stating the former FBI Deputy Head of Counterintelligence was escorted from the bureau’s headquarters on Friday as part of an internal disciplinary measure.

CONFIRMED: Peter Strzok — who's been the subject of a daylong congressional hearing about FBI bias — was escorted from FBI headquarters. pic.twitter.com/2GHpZnUqLQ — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 19, 2018

Aitan Goelman, an attorney for the former FBI investigator, told the Washington Post Sunday that his client intends to appear before the House Judiciary Committee, along with other Congressional committees, without immunity or invoking the Fifth Amendment.

The Justice Department watchdog report released last week concluded Strzok had shown “bias,” during the FBI’s investigation into Hillary Clinton’s private email use.

Strzok was removed from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe in the summer of 2017 after the department found out about the texts. Strzok’s mistress Lisa Page only briefly worked on Mueller’s team and left before the texts were discovered.

Texts between the two included their observations of the 2016 election and criticism of Trump. They used words like “idiot,” “loathsome,” “menace,” and “disaster” to describe him. In one text four days before the election, Page told Strzok that the “American presidential election, and thus, the state of the world, actually hangs in the balance.”

Many of the texts had already been made public after the FBI sent them to Congress. But in a new, inflammatory text revealed in the report, Page wrote Strzok in August 2016: “(Trump’s) not ever going to become president, right? Right?!”

Strzok responded: “No. No he won’t. We’ll stop it.”

The inspector general’s report said that exchange “is not only indicative of a biased state of mind but, even more seriously, implies a willingness to take official action to impact the presidential candidate’s electoral prospects. This is antithetical to the core values of the FBI and the Department of Justice.”

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.