Sanctuary City: Illegal Alien Allegedly Raped, Impregnated Special Needs Girl

An illegal alien living in the sanctuary city of Montgomery County, Maryland has been arrested and charged with raping and impregnating a special needs child.

Reynaldo Mora, a 41-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been charged by the Montgomery County Police Department for allegedly raping a 13-year-old non-verbal girl in her home, according to ABC7 News.

Months ago, Mora was asked by the girl’s parents to babysit her and her two other siblings, according to police. This is when, police say, the illegal alien took the special needs girl into a bedroom and raped her.

NEW: Undocumented immigrant accused of raping, impregnating a 13yo non-verbal girl in Silver Spring. 41yo Reynaldo Mora was victim's babysitter. Victim communicates with "gestures and writing" + has "intellect of a first grader." MoCo judge granted bond before ICE intervened. pic.twitter.com/hbhvxLTH3Y — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) June 21, 2018

In mid-April, two months after the rape, the victim took an in-home pregnancy test, which came back positive. Her aunt brought her to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center in Rockville for further testing. Medical staff confirmed she was 11-weeks pregnant at that time. The victim would later tell investigators that Mora was the father of the unborn child.

The illegal alien was arrested soon after and his lawyers immediately requested he be released on bond. In May, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Steven Salant allowed the illegal alien to be released, but the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency stepped in to take over custody of Mora.

ICE confirmed that Mora has been living in the U.S. illegally and was previously working full time as a cook at a Mexican restaurant in Maryland.

Now, should he be convicted, the illegal alien is facing up to 60 years in prison. Once his time is served, if convicted, he will be transferred to ICE for deportation from the U.S.