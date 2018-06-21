TIME Magazine‘s July cover will feature President Donald Trump looking down callously at a crying child migrant amid uproar over his administration’s “zero-tolerance” immigration policy.

TIME’s new cover: A reckoning after Trump's border separation policy: What kind of country are we? https://t.co/U4Uf8bffoR pic.twitter.com/sBCMdHuPGc — TIME (@TIME) June 21, 2018

TIME‘s headline for its July edition reads, “Welcome to America.”

The photo of the migrant—captured by John Moore—is of a two-year-old Honduran girl crying for her mother, who was reportedly taken to a detention facility in McAllen, Texas.

President Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order aimed at halting the family separation policy.

President Trump signs order stopping his policy of separating families at border: "We're going to have strong, very strong borders, but we're going to keep the families together. I didn't like the sight or the feeling of families being separated." https://t.co/YzATKeeoQl pic.twitter.com/iFNkBEPN0d — NBC News (@NBCNews) June 20, 2018

“We’re going to have strong, very strong borders, but we’re going to keep the families together,” the President said. “I didn’t like the sight or the feeling of families being separated.”

BREAKING: FULL TEXT: President Trump’s executive order re: family separation: Affording Congress an Opportunity to Address Family Separation pic.twitter.com/aITB9816m6 — Evan Rosenfeld (@Evan_Rosenfeld) June 20, 2018

“It is also the policy of this Administration to maintain family unity, including by detaining alien families together where appropriate and consistent with law and available resources,” the order read.

Commending the President for signing the directive, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen called on Congress to close the loophole which caused the separation of immigrant families at the border.

“We ask them to do their jobs. The laws need to be changed,” she said.

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has already submitted a bill to resolve the border crisis, but Democratic leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) says his party will not take action for the migrant children — to “keep the focus on Trump.”