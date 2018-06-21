President Donald Trump continued criticizing Democrats on Thursday for refusing to support any Republican-led immigration reform legislation.

“We need two to tango,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting, citing the Democratic filibuster in the Senate that was blocking any legislation from moving forward.

The president called for a new effort on immigration, inviting them to the White House to discuss more details with this problem the country has faced for 50 years.

“They don’t care about the children. They don’t care about the injury. They don’t care about the problems. All they do is obstruct,” Trump said about the current crisis at the border.

Trump’s comments come as the House of Representatives prepares to vote on two immigration proposals offering amnesty to children of illegal immigrants in exchange for border security funding and visa lottery reforms.

He ripped Democrats for refusing to participate in any deal on immigration.

“Their policies stink. They are no good. They have no ideas. They have no nothing. All they can do is obstruct,” he said.

Trump indicated he would be willing to support a narrower bill that would address the problem of family separation.

He said he was “ready, willing, and able” to sign any kind of bill Congress could get passed.