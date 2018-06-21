Trump Reportedly Tossed Candy to Merkel at G-7: ‘Don’t Say I Never Give You Anything’

During the peak of tensions at the Group of Seven (G-7) summit, Eurasia Group President Ian Bremmer said that Trump tossed candy onto the table in front of Angela Merkel, saying, “Don’t say I never give you anything.”

In a CBS News interview, Bremmer described a scene in which international leaders gathered around the president to directly push him to sign the meeting’s official communique: “Trump was sitting there with his arms crossed, clearly not liking the fact that they were ganging up on him,” he said. “He eventually agreed and said OK, he’ll sign it. And at that point, he stood up, put his hand in his pocket, his suit jacket pocket, and he took two Starburst candies out, threw them on the table and said to Merkel, ‘Here, Angela. Don’t say I never give you anything.'”

Bremmer said that he believes relationships between America and its foremost allies are “about as dysfunctional as we’ve seen [since] the trans-Atlantic relationship really started after World War II.”

And it was not Trump’s only statement regarding the meeting. Just after his departure from the G-7, while traveling to his historic meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, Trump tweeted his decision not to endorse the communique: “Based on Justin [Trudeau’s] false statements at his news conference, and the fact that Canada is charging massive Tariffs to our U.S. farmers, workers and companies, I have instructed our U.S. Reps not to endorse the Communique as we look at Tariffs on automobiles flooding the U.S. Market!”