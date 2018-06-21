WATCH: Alleged Carjackers in Gunfight with Off-Duty Chicago Cop

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released a video showing alleged carjackers in a gunfight with an off-duty Chicago police officer.

The incident occurred on April 20, 2018, but the video was not released until June 20.

It shows two suspects climb into the off-duty officer’s car, forcing the officer to exit the vehicle. The officer can then be seen opening fire on suspects, one of whom climbs out of the car and returns fire. The second suspect then exits the car in a hurry and both suspects flee the scene.

Police are looking for any help in identifying the alleged carjackers.

