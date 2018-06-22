9 Times MS-13 Gang Members Posed as Minors, Used Kids to Enter U.S. Illegally

President Trump has repeatedly asked the Republican-controlled Congress to close immigration loopholes in order to end the trafficking and smuggling of children across the border by illegal aliens who hope to be released into the interior of the United States.

While Trump has enacted a “zero tolerance” policy at the border — where all adult border crossers, no matter if they are traveling with children, are criminally prosecuted — Democrats have rallied around ending all immigration enforcement.

As Breitbart News noted, every Senate Democrat has signed onto legislation that would end all border enforcement, a plan that Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) said should be called the “Child Trafficking Encouragement Act,” as it sets free every adult border crosser so long as they smuggle a child across the border with them.

In detail, the White House provided Breitbart News with nine examples where MS-13 gang members — the murderous El Salvadorian gang that Democrats defended last month — used these immigration loopholes to try to enter the U.S. in hopes they would eventually be released.

Here are the nine times MS-13 gang members smuggled children across the border to try to eventually be released into the country:

1. MS-13 Gang Member Smuggles Himself and Child into U.S.

On May 2, 2018, Border Patrol apprehended an adult male who was traveling with his one-year-old son. He is a known MS-13 gang member who was previously removed from the country in 2012. The minor child was released to his uncle.

2. MS-13 Gang Member Who Posed as ‘Unaccompanied Minor’ Accused of Murder

On December 7, 2013, Border Patrol apprehended an unaccompanied alien child. He was given a Notice to Appear and released into the interior of the United States. On September 2016, the subject was one of 11 MS-13 gang members involved in the killing of teenage girls in Long Island, NY.

3. MS-13 Gang Member Uses Her Child to Try to Enter U.S. Illegally

On May 1, 2018, Border Patrol apprehended a known female MS-13 gang member, who was traveling with her minor daughter. After being processed, both mother and child were released under their own recognizance on May 19, 2018.

4. MS-13 Gang Member Enters U.S. Illegally as ‘Unaccompanied Minor’

On December 31, 2014, Border Patrol apprehended an unaccompanied alien child. He was given a Notice to Appear and released into the interior of the United States. In July 2017, the subject was a known MS-13 gang member and was listed on the State of Texas’s ten most wanted fugitives list by the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was located and arrested in Virginia and is currently awaiting trial for the murder of two subjects in Houston.

5. MS-13 Gang Member Brings Child to Border, Gets Released

On May 9, 2018, Border Patrol apprehended a known female MS-13 gang member who was traveling with her minor daughter. After being processed, both mother and child were released under their own recognizance on June 4, 2018.

6. ‘Unaccompanied Minor’ Arrested in MS-13 Gang Murder

On May 13, 2015, Border Patrol apprehended an unaccompanied alien child. He was given a Notice to Appear and released into the interior of the United States. On November 2017, the subject was arrested in connection to an MS-13 related killing of a man who was stabbed over 100 times and decapitated near a Maryland Park.

7. Previously Deported Illegal Alien Rapist Used Immigration Loophole to try to Re-enter U.S.

On June 15, 2018, Border Patrol apprehended an adult male from El Salvador who had previously been removed the country in 2009. The man had been charged and convicted of rape in the U.S. and was sentenced to 15 years in prison with five years suspended. He was accompanied by his 7-year-old daughter. Due to the father’s criminal history, the child is considered a UAC and was processed accordingly.

8. MS-13 Gang Member Uses Her Child to Try to Enter U.S. Illegally

On March 22, 2018, Border Patrol apprehended a known MS-13 female with an active arrest warrant, who arrived at the border with her minor son claiming credible fear. There is currently an active arrest warrant for known association with a Terrorist Organization issued by the Justice of the Peace of Acajutla, El Salvador, Sonsonate on December 13, 2016. The known MS-13 member is currently in custody pending a hearing scheduled for 6/26/18. The child remains in ORR custody.

9. MS-13 Gang Member Brings Child to Border, Gets Released

On December 29, 2017, Border Patrol apprehended a known female MS-13 gang member, who was traveling with her minor son. After being processed, both mother and child were released under their own recognizance on January 19, 2018.