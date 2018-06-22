Mary Ann Mendoza, whose son Sergeant Brandon Mendoza was killed by an illegal alien in 2014, criticized left-wing and establishment media for failing to report on crime perpetrated by those who unlawfully enter the United States.

Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza: "There are hundreds of thousands of victims every year who are affected by illegal alien crime – rape, assault, identity theft… The mainstream media does not let you know what's really happening." pic.twitter.com/IuwEmrdLvw

Mendoza: “My name is Mary Ann Mendoza and my son Sergeant Brandon Mendoza was killed on May 12th, 2014, on his way home from work by a three-time limit drunk, who was also high on Meth. He had drove over 35 miles the wrong way on four different freeways in Phoenix before slamming head-on into my son’s car.

As you know, they could fill this stage up every day for the next five months of victims of illegal alien crime and it would just keep going. Unfortunately, we are members of a club of our children or loved ones who have been killed by illegal aliens. There are hundreds of thousands of victims every year who are affected by illegal alien crime— rape, assault, identity theft. These are things that go unreported, unchecked.

The mainstream media does not let you know what’s really happening.”