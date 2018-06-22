Gun control proponent Michael Bloomberg is donating $80 million to Democrat candidates in hopes of flipping the House of Representatives to a pro-gun control position.

He announced his intentions via Twitter:

Congress has failed, legislatively & constitutionally. We need new leadership that will re-assert Congress as a co-equal branch of government. In the midterm elections, I will be supporting Democrats & their bid to take over the House. My full statement: https://t.co/JWmUegL4J1 — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) June 20, 2018

Bloomberg posted a more thorough announcement to MikeBloomberg.com, where he bemoaned Republican refusal to punish law-abiding gun owners for the behavior of criminals who misuse firearms.

Bloomberg wrote, “Republicans, who control both houses of Congress, have done little to reach across the aisle to craft bipartisan solutions–not only on guns and climate change, but also on jobs, immigration, health care, and infrastructure. As a result, Congress has done very little.”

He went on to intimate that Republicans have refused to “prevent the abuse of power, and preserve the rule of law.”

He said, “And so this fall, I’m going to support Democrats in their efforts to win control of the House.”

Bloomberg did have praise for two Republicans–Sen. John McCain (R-AZ), whom he referred to as his “friend,” and Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA), whom he praised for breaking with the NRA and supporting post-Sandy Hook gun controls, which would not have prevented the Sandy Hook Elementary School attack.

