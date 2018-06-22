The left was outraged that parents were separated from their children after bringing them into the United States illegally and facing prosecution proceedings. But even after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to stop the practice, the outrage continues.

Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) is one of the outraged leftists, telling National Public Radio (NPR) that although reunification is important, where the families are living together is just as important, given the “subhuman conditions” where they are housed:

Because of you President Trump has signed an executive order to end family separation, but we must VERIFY this change in practice. Also, get rid of the cages and indefinite detention. Treat people like human beings. #KeepFamiliesTogether — Joaquin Castro (@JoaquinCastrotx) June 20, 2018

Castro told NPR host David Greene he saw young children “who were being cared for,” but the parents “were nowhere to be found.”

Greene then asked Castro about the Flores rule that prevents children who enter the country illegally from being detained for more than 20 days. Was he “ready to let go of some of those protections about child detention if it means making sure separation doesn’t happen?”

“Well, I mean, separation obviously is an important issue, so is reunification, so is making sure that we don’t have indefinite detention and also making sure that we move these people out of what I consider to be subhuman conditions,” Castro said.

“If you look at these processing centers, they’re basically concrete floors and steel cages,” Castro said, although he said the two children he saw were not in cages but were in the “infants room.”

“And it doesn’t have to be that way,” Castro said.

“You know, it doesn’t have to be a luxurious palace,” he stated. “But you don’t need to stick people in a place with concrete floors and steel cages for days.”

Follow @PennyStarrDC on Twitter.