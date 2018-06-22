Donald Trump Mocks ‘Phony Stories’ from the Democrats on Immigration

President Donald Trump criticized Democrats Friday for using “phony stories” to drive their open borders policies on immigration, vowing to secure the country instead.

“We cannot allow our Country to be overrun by illegal immigrants as the Democrats tell their phony stories of sadness and grief, hoping it will help them in the elections,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump’s comment came after it was revealed that the iconic photo of a crying child used by establishment media and the Democrats as the face of child separation at the border, was actually not separated from her mother.

Trump repeated that former President Barack Obama also dealt with the issue of detaining families coming over the border, which resulted in similar pictures of detained children.

“Obama and others had the same pictures, and did nothing about it!” he wrote.

Trump also recommitted to enforce the border, despite his executive order to keep families detained together.

“We must maintain a Strong Southern Border,” he wrote.