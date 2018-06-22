Donald Trump to Paul Ryan: Stop Wasting Your Time on Immigration

President Donald Trump has expressed his support for Republican immigration legislation, but he signaled his frustration with the process on Friday on Twitter.

“Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November,” he wrote after Republican leadership delayed a compromise vote for a second time on Thursday night.

Trump blamed Democrats for blocking any progress on immigration reform legislation, suggesting they could pass legislation after the mid-term elections.

“Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades-old problem,” he wrote. “We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave!”