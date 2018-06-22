Illegal Alien Confesses to Murdering Two Women, Dumping their Bodies on the Streets of Miami

An illegal alien from Honduras has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the death of two women whom he admits he murdered and dumped on the street.

Juan Carlos Hernandez-Caseres, a 37-year-old illegal alien, tells Miami Police that he did in fact murder Ann Farrin, 41-years-old, and Neidy Roche, 39-years-old, and then dumped both their bodies in the streets of Miami, according to the New York Post.

Police say Hernandez-Caseres was driving around looking for paid sex when he found Farrin prostituting on a street. The illegal alien says he picked the girl up in his car, but eventually began beating her to death, punching her in the throat.

That’s when the illegal alien says, according to police, that he dumped Farrin’s dead body off on the streets of Miami.

Farrin’s family mourned their loss in a statement:

She is a daughter, a niece, and a mother whom was loved. We are saddened to learn of what happened and disgusted to know this man had no regard for her life and dumped her on the side of the road the way he did. Regardless of the lifestyle she chose she didn’t deserve that and hope he is put away so he cannot harm anyone else.

Back in March, police found the body of Roche, who police say was also murdered by Hernandez-Caseres in a similar act of violence.

Roche’s body was found in a similar location to where Farrin was dumped. Eventually, DNA evidence revealed that the illegal alien was the prime murder suspect in her death. Police say the illegal alien choked Roche to death after he picked her up on a street corner for paid sex.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has a detainer on Hernandez-Caseres as he faces a life sentence for both murders.