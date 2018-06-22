Leftists Take to Twitter to Denounce First Lady’s Jacket on Border Trip

The Twitter freakout over the $39 Zara jacket first lady Melania Trump wore on her humanitarian trip to the U.S. border with Mexico on Thursday reveals the Left’s neverending White House conspiracy theories.

The jacket — which the Washington Post reported is two years old and no longer on sale — has the words “I Really Don’t Care Do U” emblazoned on the back.

Since Melania Trump's jacket said "I really don't care"… I set up https://t.co/GL1FF0KpBs Click the link and it'll take you to a site where you can donate to 14 awesome groups helping immigrants all at once. Feel free to RT if that's your jam. pic.twitter.com/TPc4y4ZUfh — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) June 21, 2018

But even after the first lady’s press secretary said the shirt was not meant to express some hidden message, Twitter was lit with tweets ranging from insensitive to downright hateful.

FLOTUS spox confirms Mrs. Trump wore a jacket to visit border kids that reads: "I really don't care. Do you?" Spox says: "It's a jacket. There was no hidden message. After today's important visit to Texas, I hope the media isn't going to choose to focus on her wardrobe." pic.twitter.com/Bp4Z8n455G — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 21, 2018

“I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?” written on the back of Melania’s jacket, refers to the Fake News Media. Melania has learned how dishonest they are, and she truly no longer cares! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

The Post went to extreme lengths to paint the jacket’s message as sinister and interviewed an “expert” about it:

Runways and store shelves have been filled in recent years with T-shirts bearing several messages: “We should all be feminists” shirts at Dior, “I am an immigrant” at Prabal Gurung, “People are people” at Christian Siriano. Even President Trump’s red “Make America Great Again” hats have become a way for people to express their views. The controversial Zara jacket is from two years ago and doesn’t appear to be for sale anymore on Zara.com. “Slogan T-shirts have often been a vehicle for communication, and they’ve come back in vogue in the last year or two with the political upheaval in many countries, including our own,” said Wendy Liebmann, chief executive of consulting firm WSL Strategic Retail. “Fashion is a very powerful billboard, and it’s become a way people feel comfortable communicating a message without carrying placards or holding protest signs.”

Despite the alleged controversy, Breitbart News reported on a CNN poll in early 2018 showing first lady Melania Trump’s favorable rating was at 47 percent — seven percentage points more than her husband, President Donald Trump.

