Leftists Take to Twitter to Denounce First Lady’s Jacket on Border Trip

Melania Trump
The Twitter freakout over the $39 Zara jacket first lady Melania Trump wore on her humanitarian trip to the U.S. border with Mexico on Thursday reveals the Left’s neverending White House conspiracy theories.

The jacket — which the Washington Post reported is two years old and no longer on sale — has the words “I Really Don’t Care Do U” emblazoned on the back.

But even after the first lady’s press secretary said the shirt was not meant to express some hidden message, Twitter was lit with tweets ranging from insensitive to downright hateful.

The Post went to extreme lengths to paint the jacket’s message as sinister and interviewed an “expert” about it:

Runways and store shelves have been filled in recent years with T-shirts bearing several messages: “We should all be feminists” shirts at Dior, “I am an immigrant” at Prabal Gurung, “People are people” at Christian Siriano. Even President Trump’s red “Make America Great Again” hats have become a way for people to express their views. The controversial Zara jacket is from two years ago and doesn’t appear to be for sale anymore on Zara.com.

“Slogan T-shirts have often been a vehicle for communication, and they’ve come back in vogue in the last year or two with the political upheaval in many countries, including our own,” said Wendy Liebmann, chief executive of consulting firm WSL Strategic Retail. “Fashion is a very powerful billboard, and it’s become a way people feel comfortable communicating a message without carrying placards or holding protest signs.”

Despite the alleged controversy, Breitbart News reported on a CNN poll in early 2018 showing first lady Melania Trump’s favorable rating was at 47 percent — seven percentage points more than her husband, President Donald Trump.

