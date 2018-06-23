Congressional candidate and current South Carolina State Rep. Katie Arrington sustained major injuries and required surgery after a car driving the wrong direction crashed into the car in which she was a passenger, law enforcement officials say.

“Last night, Katie Arrington and her friend were traveling to Hilton Head, where Katie was scheduled to receive an award from a state medical organization this morning,” read a statement posted to Arrington’s Twitter account Saturday morning:

Last night, Katie Arrington and her friend were traveling to Hilton Head, where Katie was scheduled to receive an award from a state medical organization this morning. — Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) June 23, 2018

The driver of the vehicle headed in the wrong direction was pronounced dead at the scene, according to local News 2.

“Katie was the passenger in the car traveling southbound on Highway 17, when a vehicle traveling in the wrong direction – northbound in the southbound lanes of Highway 17 – struck the vehicle containing Katie and her friend,” a series of posts to Arrington’s Twitter account further explained on Saturday.

“Katie sustained a fracture in her back and several broken ribs, as well as injuries that required Katie to undergo major surgery including the removal of a portion of her small intestine and a portion of her colon,” the statements continued. “Additionally, the main artery in her legs has a partial collapse and will require a stint. Additional surgeries will be required including one likely today; and it is likely that Katie will remain hospitalized for the next two weeks.”

The posts emphasized Arrington’s extreme strength, “tremendous faith,” and “incredibly supportive family.”

Arrington has already pledged to return to work soon, according to another post:

And it is from her strong faith, the support of her family, the prayers and support of our community, and the incredible doctors and staff at the hospital that she is certain she will be back to work for our state soon. — Rep. Katie Arrington (@karringtonsc) June 23, 2018

“As her family asked last night, Katie asks for your continued prayers for the deceased and the deceased’s family, as well as prayers for a quick recovery for Katie and her friend,” read the end of the thread.

Arrington beat Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Mark Sanford in the South Carolina primary election just over a week ago.

Sanford offered thoughts and prayers on Saturday morning for Arrington, her family, and all involved in the crash:

Our thoughts and prayers this morning go to Katie Arrington, her family and those involved in last night’s automobile accident. https://t.co/sV4E90CIj8 — Mark Sanford (@RepSanfordSC) June 23, 2018

Arrington’s Democrat opponent, Joe Cunningham, announced Saturday morning his campaign was “suspending all campaign activities until further notice.”

UPDATE: President Trump tweeted his well-wishes:

My thoughts and prayers are with Representative Katie Arrington of South Carolina, including all of those involved in last nights car accident, and their families. https://t.co/rWYt2VBjxc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2018

