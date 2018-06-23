Media Fail: Trump More Popular than James Comey and FBI

President Trump currently enjoys a higher approval rating than the embattled FBI and its disgraced former director, James Comey.

According to the Real Clear Politics poll of polls, Trump’s approval rating is 44 percent, which is a point higher than the FBI’s favorability rating, and 16 points higher than Comey’s.

A YouGov poll released this week shows the FBI with an anemic favorability rating of just 43 percent, a massive tumble of nine points since February. Those who view the FBI unfavorably climbed from just 29 percent in February to 35 percent today. That is a total shift of 15 points against the FBI.

The partisan breakdown of this poll, which was taken after the release of the Inspector General’s devastating report, shows that only 37 percent of Republicans view the FBI favorably, while a full 50 percent grade the FBI unfavorably.

Incredibly, the FBI’s favorability rating is even lower with Independents, 33 percent, while 36 percent hold an unfavorable view.

The only true partisan divide on this issue is with Democrats, 62 percent of whom view the FBI favorably, while only 25 percent disagree.

A poll commissioned by CNN, an embattled, far-left cable channel that spreads fake news and conspiracy theories, found that Mr. Comey, who has enjoyed months of glowing publicity from the establishment media, holds a favorability rating of just 28 percent.

Also newsworthy is the fact that, according to Real Clear Politics poll of polls, the corporate media’s manufactured border “crisis” has had zero effect on Trump’s approval rating. His approval rating was at 44 percent (43.7 to be exact) on June 13, and it is at 44 percent today.

Trump’s disapproval rating, however, has actually slipped a point in his favor, from 52 percent to 51 percent.

While the media undoubtedly hoped to bring Trump’s approval ratings down with its manufactured border crisis hoax, they can at least take some comfort in the fact that they probably killed his momentum.

After a banner week that saw record economic numbers, a successful summit with North Korea, and an Inspector General’s report lay waste to a hopelessly corrupt and partisan FBI, Trump likely would have climbed into even higher approval.

What’s more, the media have also lost their battle to save the corrupt FBI.

To smother the horrific revelations in the Inspector General report, the establishment media not only did a lot of spinning after its release, but launched its phony border crisis (regarding a border separation policy in effect for two decades) to knock the damaging FBI revelations to the back page.

According to these poll numbers, though, that tactic did not work as well as the media hoped.

