Democrats Party Hard on Martha’s Vineyard, Mark Warner Jokes About Mueller Leaks

Leading Democrats over the weekend rubbed shoulders in one of the country’s most liberal enclaves, according to reports.

Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) and philanthropist Connie Milstein threw a ritzy bash at her Edgartown abode on Saturday. The event was attended by Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL), Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) and Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Heather Podesta and former U.S. Ambassador to Slovakia Tod Sedgwick.

The night before, the Virginia lawmaker hosted over 100 Democrats at his upscale home on Martha’s Vineyard, as part of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee’s annual retreat.

The Senate Intelligence Committee’s vice chairman couldn’t resist mentioning the Russia probe.

“If you get me one more glass of wine, I’ll tell you stuff only Bob Mueller and I know,” Warner joked to party-goers. “If you think you’ve seen wild stuff so far, buckle up. It’s going to be a wild couple of months.”

Warner found himself in hot water in February after it was revealed the 2020 hopeful was in contact with Adam Waldman, a lobbyist for a shadowy Russian oligarch.

Text message exchanges show Waldman offered to connect Warner with Christopher Steele, the former British intelligence agent behind the dubious anti-Trump dosser.

“We have so much to discuss u need to be careful but we can help our country,” Warner told Waldman in Mark of 2017.

“I’m in,” the lobbyist replied.

President Donald Trump, an outspoken critic of the Russia probe, has often characterized the investigation as a “witch hunt.” On Saturday, Trump touted a Wall Street Journal opinion piece arguing the probe is “tainted by the bias that attended its origin in 2016.”

“Major Wall Street Journal opinion piece today talking about the Russian Witch Hunt and the disgrace that it is. So many people hurt, so bad for our country—a total sham,” the President said.