Nearly Half of Swing District Voters Want Illegal Alien Families Deported Together to Their Native Country

Nearly half of voters living in swing districts across the United States say that illegal alien families who cross the U.S.-Mexico border should be deported together back to their native countries.

The latest CBS News/YouGov poll reveals that a plurality of swing district voters support President Trump’s position that border crossing family units should be deported together out of the U.S.

About 48 percent of swing district voters say illegal alien families arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border should be deported “back to their home country together,” a plan that Trump is hoping to execute in order to mitigate the country’s illegal immigration problem.

Only 21 percent of swing district voters said they supported the Democrats’ preferred “Catch and Release” policy, where illegal alien families are arrested at the border, then released into the interior of the country while they await their immigration and asylum hearings.

The CBS/YouGov poll is further evidence that Americans’ prefer Trump’s economic nationalist approach to immigration, which seeks to boost workers’ wages and citizens’ quality of life by reducing legal immigration and ending illegal immigration.

A similar poll last week by Rasmussen Reports, as Breitbart News reported, revealed that nearly 55 percent of likely American voters said illegal aliens are at fault for “breaking the law” when their children “are arrested and separated after attempting to enter the United States illegally.”

Poor Americans, the working class, and middle class are the most likely to say that illegal alien parents are to blame when their children are separated from them at the border.

About 56 percent of Americans earning less than $30,000 a year said illegal alien parents were to blame, not the federal government, for child separation at the border. Meanwhile, about 54 percent of Americans earning $30,000 t0 $50,000 and $50,000 to $100,000 say they too blame the illegal alien parents.

As Breitbart News revealed, records from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals confirmed that since before 2001, illegal alien adults have oftentimes been separated from the minor children with whom they arrived at the border.