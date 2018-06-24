Scott Adams: Republicans Need to Vote Because ‘They’re Coming for You Next’

Dilbert cartoonist Scott Adams does not vote. But for the first time, he said Sunday, he is thinking about it — thanks to the effort by opponents of Donald Trump to ostracize people who support the president.

Adams, who predicted Trump would win the 2016 election en route to becoming an influential political writer, was reacting on his daily Periscope broadcast to “conservative” Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, who defended a Virginia restaurant owner who ejected White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on Friday.

it is not altogether a bad thing to show those who think they’re exempt from personal responsibility that their actions bring scorn, exclusion and rejection. https://t.co/vBfr5LFxBh — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) June 23, 2018

“This doesn’t end well,” Adams said, calling her position “anti-free speech,” in the sense that people would no longer feel free to disagree with one another. “If citizens can do what government used to be able to do, which is censor … Free speech is no longer practical. It’s still legal, but no longer practical.”

He noted that former CA director Gen. Michael Hayden had also compared the president to Hitler and his supporters to Nazis.

“I’m not a Republican and I don’t vote,” he said.

“But because I’ve been labeled as a Trump supporter … I’ve stopped appearing in public … because of the physical danger.”

If a “Blue Wave” appeared in November, and Democrats won the U.S. House and impeached the president, “I think it would be a dangerous situation for Trump supporters, wouldn’t you?” Adams observed.

“And I’m feeling like the best reason for Republicans to vote is they’re coming for you next. And they’re not hiding it. They’re coming for Trump right now, but they’re making it pretty clear they’re coming for Trump supporters next,” he said.

“The one and only way to protect yourself is to make sure they lose the election,” he concluded.

He speculated that the danger could actually motivate Republicans to vote because they would be “physically frightened … probably the safest thing you could do, if you’re a Republican, is to help get out the vote.”

If the president were impeached while he were doing his job well enough to satisfy his reporters, that could create a volatile situation.

“I’m actually considering voting for the first time,” he added.

“I’m not a Republican… it would be just pure self-defense, because I would want the safest situation for the country.”

The GOP “get-out-the-vote” slogan for 2018, he said, should be: “They’re coming for you next.”

Scott Adams’s Periscope can be viewed in full via the link below.

Scott Adams tells you how facts are not influencing the immigration debate. With coffee. https://t.co/RvuNLt0AkC — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) June 24, 2018

