Zsa Zsa the English Bulldog Crowned World’s Ugliest Dog

A 9-year-old English bulldog was crowned the winner of the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday evening.

Zsa Zsa won the title at the Sonoma-Marin Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.

Introducing: Zsa Zsa, the most disgustingly adorable dog EVER 🐶 pic.twitter.com/AlvG4nQYtM — dwnews (@dwnews) June 24, 2018

The hound’s owner, Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, walked away with a $1,500 prize.

Meet Zsa Zsa and owner Megan Brainard! Her tongue almost drags on the floor when he walks. It’s real! She got a manicure just for this occasion. #WorldsUgliestDog #SonomaMarinFair pic.twitter.com/G6FwHTbjq3 — Sonoma-Marin Fair (@SonomaMarinFair) June 24, 2018

Dogs in the annual competition flaunt their imperfections – some have hairless bodies, others have lolling tongues. The dogs and their handlers walk down a red carpet as a panel of judges score them.

Zsa Zsa, an English Bulldog, stands onstage after being announced the winner of the 2018 World's Ugliest Dog contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, California, on Saturday, June 23. pic.twitter.com/iwVjejgH9u — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 24, 2018

This year’s competition included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

Last year’s winner was a 125-pound (57-kilogram) a gassy and droopy-faced Neopolitan Mastiff named Martha.

The contest, now in its 30th year, was moved from Friday to Saturday in an effort to draw a bigger audience.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.