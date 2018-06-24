Zsa Zsa the English Bulldog Crowned World’s Ugliest Dog

AFP Photo

A 9-year-old English bulldog was crowned the winner of the 2018 World’s Ugliest Dog contest in the San Francisco Bay Area on Saturday evening.

Zsa Zsa won the title at the Sonoma-Marin Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma.

The hound’s owner, Megan Brainard of Anoka, Minnesota, walked away with a $1,500 prize.

Dogs in the annual competition flaunt their imperfections – some have hairless bodies, others have lolling tongues. The dogs and their handlers walk down a red carpet as a panel of judges score them.

This year’s competition included a blackhead-covered Chinese Crested-Dachshund mutt, a bulldog mix with excess wrinkly skin and a Pekingese named Wild Thang.

Last year’s winner was a 125-pound (57-kilogram) a gassy and droopy-faced Neopolitan Mastiff named Martha.

The contest, now in its 30th year, was moved from Friday to Saturday in an effort to draw a bigger audience.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

