Eleven alleged members of the murderous El Salvadorian MS-13 gang have been hit with murder charges in connection to the deaths of two American teenagers in the sanctuary city of Fairfax County, Virginia.

The U.S. District Attorney’s Office revealed last week that a total of 11 MS-13 gang members, all from El Salvador, have been hit with kidnapping charges and conspiracy to commit murder charges in the deaths of two teenage boys who were 14-years-old and 17-years-old.

In August 2016, according to the district attorney, MS-13 gang members Elmer Zelaya Martinez, Erick Palacios Ruiz, Ronald Herrera Contreras, and Josue Vigil Mejia plotted together in bringing the 17-year-old victim to a Fairfax County park where they would kill him and bury his body.

A month later, the district attorney says MS-13 gang members Elmer Zelaya Martinez, Erick Palacios Ruiz, Ronald Herrera Contreras, Henry Zelaya Martinez, Oscar Contreras Aguilar, Yonathan Melgar Martinez, Pablo Miguel Barrera Velasco, Anderson Villatoro, Francisco Avila Avalos, and Fredys Baires Abarca all conspired to kill a 14-year-old teenage boy because they believed he was working with law enforcement.

The MS-13 gang members allegedly used the same Fairfax County park to conduct the attack and murder of the teenager. Likewise, the victim’s body was buried.

Nine of the 11 suspects are in the custody of the U.S. Marshals, while another is in the custody of Fairfax County. The 11th MS-13 gang member charged in the murders is suspected to have already fled the United States.

For years, Breitbart News has chronicled the rise and violence of the MS-13 gang, which has used the country’s mass legal immigration and lax illegal immigration laws to enter the U.S. as unaccompanied minors.

Most recently, teachers and students at William Wirt Middle School in Riverdale, Maryland revealed that the MS-13 gang has terrorized their middle school.