Barack Obama Concerned About Future of ‘International Order’ Under Donald Trump

Former President Barack Obama privately expresses concerns about the future of the international order under his successor President Donald Trump.

A New York Magazine story reveals that the former president has privately told friends that Trump’s actions in the world are part of “what worries him most.”

Obama spent two months after leaving the Oval Office traveling the globe and continues to pay close attention to international events and meets with world leaders like Justin Trudeau and Angela Merkel.

How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown. pic.twitter.com/EwJXPEkN3w — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 7, 2017

“When he lets his guard down, he admits that he misses being in the middle of the international fray,” the article reports.

Obama plans to turn his energy and idealism for global affairs to activism.

The forthcoming Obama Foundation is expected to be a “grand, global convening zone” according to the story, featuring “international programming.”