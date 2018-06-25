CNN’s Symone Sanders: ‘Folks Calling for Civility Might Need to Check Privilege’

JAKE TAPPER: “It seems possible – I’m just reading the tea leaves here – that the White House would rather talk about Sarah Sanders being a victim, kicked out of this restaurant, than the 2,500 children taken from their parents at the border.”

SYMONE SANDERS: “Absolutely, They’re using the bully pulpit and I think Sarah Huckabee Sanders thinks she’s Rosa Parks in this situation and she’s absolutely not. Look, I definitely don’t want anyone coming up to me and putting me out the Shake Shack. I just want to get my burger, my fries, and peace. But, there is something to be said about the folks calling for civility might need to check their privilege. Where is the civility in the press briefing room, Jake? Where is the civility at the border for these children?

This conversation about civility is completely one-sided and skewed. Again, I want to eat my Shake Shack and pace, but I also believe in movements of people speaking up for things, whether we are talking about the civil rights movement or whatever else. Those movements should be non-violent but they should not be non-confrontational. If we were waiting for non-confrontational and civility, we still might be sitting at segregated lunch counters.”