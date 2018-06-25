Donald Trump: ‘Low I.Q.’ Maxine Waters Urging Violence Against My Supporters

President Donald Trump chastised Rep. Maxine Waters for urging a public campaign against his supporters and members of his staff.

“She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement,” Trump wrote about Waters on Twitter, mocking her “extraordinarily low IQ.”

Waters said that anyone in Trump’s administration should be confronted in public with a crowd in opposition.

“You get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters said at an event on Saturday.

Trump said that Waters and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi had become “the face” of the Democrat Party.

“Be careful what you wish for Max!” Trump wrote.

Trump responded to Waters on Twitter after Pelosi corrected the veteran California representative.

“As we go forward, we must conduct elections in a way that achieves unity from sea to shining sea,” she wrote, linking to a story about Waters’ comments.

Pelosi blamed Trump’s “daily lack of civility” for provoking “unacceptable” responses from leftist Democrats.

“In the crucial months ahead, we must strive to make America beautiful again,” she added.

